Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Decoria Township plans fire recovery

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Decoria Township officials decided on how to proceed after a shed fire destroyed maintenance equipment.

The fire that started Saturday afternoon completely destroyed the township’s plow truck and road grader.

Township officials met last night to discuss the future of their equipment needs.

One option on the table is to temporarily lease units until permanent replacements can be acquired.

The township was previously considering building a new combined township hall and shed building, and the fire may expedite those plans.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
FILE - Authorities arrested six people Wednesday following a drug bust in Mankato.
Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust
Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust
File photo of North Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
Officials identify Marine who died while swimming in waters off Kaneohe base