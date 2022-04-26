Decoria Township plans fire recovery

DECORIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Decoria Township officials decided on how to proceed after a shed fire destroyed maintenance equipment.

The fire that started Saturday afternoon completely destroyed the township’s plow truck and road grader.

Township officials met last night to discuss the future of their equipment needs.

One option on the table is to temporarily lease units until permanent replacements can be acquired.

The township was previously considering building a new combined township hall and shed building, and the fire may expedite those plans.

