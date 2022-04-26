Decoria Township recovers from shed fire

DECORIA, Minn. (KEYC) - A shed fire in Decoria Township over the weekend could have been even worse.

It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The shed belonged to the township, and housed road equipment such as a snowplow and a road grader.

St. Clair, Mapleton and Good Thunder fire departments fought the flames amidst 30 mph winds.

Firefighters said they were grateful for the direction of the winds, which ended up saving the township’s meeting hall next door.

”And the winds were probably thirty miles an hour out of the south, so it actually fed the fire pretty good, but we’re kind of lucky it wasn’t from the East, it would have taken the other main building too,” St. Clair Fire Chief Bill Fitzloff said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed, but officials confirmed that the fire started on the southwest corner of the building.

Township officials met Monday to decide what the next steps will be to replace the equipment, which was completely destroyed in the fire.

