GOP-controlled Senate passes public safety bill

Minnesota Senate
Minnesota Senate
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate passed a public safety omnibus bill featuring provisions that are sharply different from Democrats’ ideas on how to tackle crime.

It includes about $100 million aimed at recruiting and retaining more police officers and stiffer penalties for crimes like carjacking.

The bill passed on a 48-19 vote after hours of debate. Democrats say the GOP majority’s package doesn’t include enough money.

House Democrats’ public safety package includes $150 million in funding.

Democratic Gov. Tim Walz’s own proposal would give $300 million in grants to local governments.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

