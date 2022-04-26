Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gophers men’s hoops get Minn native Garcia, UNC transfer

FILE - The Minnesota men’s basketball team has finalized the addition of two transfers, forward...
FILE - The Minnesota men’s basketball team has finalized the addition of two transfers, forward Dawson Garcia from North Carolina and guard Ta’Lon Cooper from Morehead State.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota men’s basketball team has finalized the addition of two transfers, forward Dawson Garcia from North Carolina and guard Ta’Lon Cooper from Morehead State.

The university announced the addition of Garcia and Cooper on Tuesday.

Garcia is a Minnesota native who played his first season at Marquette and last season at North Carolina. He left the Tar Heels program midway through the season to be home while his father and grandmother each battled serious medical issues.

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Garcia, who was a McDonald’s All-American for Prior Lake High School in the Twin Cities area started all 27 games in 2020-21 for Marquette and averaged a team-leading 13 points and 6.6 rebounds. Garcia started 12 of 16 games he played in for North Carolina in 2021-22.

Because Garcia already transferred once, he will need an NCAA waiver to be eligible to play immediately for the Gophers in 2022-23.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Cooper is a native of Roebuck, South Carolina, who played 95 games over three seasons for Morehead State in Kentucky. Last season, he averaged 5.9 assists per game, seventh-best in the nation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

FILE - Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown, capping a chaotic...
Tigers throw it away, wild toss in 9th gives Twins wild win
FILE - Ja Morant scored on a layup with a second left, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from...
Morant’s last-second layup gives Grizzlies 3-2 series lead
FILE - The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Wild, who are in a battle for home...
Last-place Coyotes snap Wild’s streak with 5-3 win
FILE - The NWHL logo is seen on the back of a Minnesota Whitecaps jersey during the first...
Former USA Hockey women’s director named PHF commissioner