Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hairball returning to the Vetter Stone Amphitheater in August

The Vetter Stone Amphitheater is welcoming back Hairball this August.
The Vetter Stone Amphitheater is welcoming back Hairball this August.(Vetter Stone Amphitheater)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Vetter Stone Amphitheater is welcoming back Hairball in August.

The band will be making its way back to Mankato on Saturday, August 27.

Hairball vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody lead the band through an over two-hour homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world, including Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Apr. 29 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center ticket office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

General admission tickets are $25.00 in advance, $30.00 day of show.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

MnDOT ‘Worker’s Memorial Day’ to be held April 28
MnDOT ‘Worker’s Memorial Day’ to be held April 28
FILE - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Library Services acquired 97 reels of historical...
MSU Mankato’s library services acquires 97 reels of historical microfilm
Beer poking, a springtime tradition that was brewed up at the first ever Bock Fest in New Ulm....
The art of beer poking a springtime tradition in New Ulm
Mortgage rates increased again this week, hitting 5% for the first time since 2010, according...
Home sales in southeastern Minnesota continue to increase amid statewide decrease
FILE - This comes after the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce says a counterfeit bill was used at...
Sleepy Eye authorities warn businesses of counterfeit money investigation