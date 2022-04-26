Hairball returning to the Vetter Stone Amphitheater in August

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Vetter Stone Amphitheater is welcoming back Hairball in August.

The band will be making its way back to Mankato on Saturday, August 27.

Hairball vocalists Joe Dandy, Kris Vox, and Dave Moody lead the band through an over two-hour homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world, including Van Halen, KISS, Mötley Crüe, Queen, Journey, and Aerosmith.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Apr. 29 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center ticket office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

General admission tickets are $25.00 in advance, $30.00 day of show.

