Lawmakers react to Gov. Walz’s call to compromise in State of the State Address

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In his State of the State speech Sunday night, Gov. Tim Walz called on legislators to reach an agreement on replenishing the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund and frontline worker bonuses.

The House and Senate are divided on how to spend a historic $9.25 billion budget surplus.

“We want permanent tax changes for anybody that’s working, and we want to make sure that we don’t have that double tax on social security income. With the inflation that is going on right now, I think it’s more important than ever to get that social security tax eliminated,” said Sen. Rich Draheim (R-Madison Lake).

While Republicans are seeking permanent income tax cuts, Democrats are pushing for targeted tax credits and increases in spending.

“The big part of the budget surplus comes down to what Minnesotans want us to do. I think Democrats feel like they want us to make their lives more affordable. They want us to make their lives safer, and I think we can do that with some child tax credits, housing, childcare, you know the basics,” stated Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-North Mankato).

Time is winding down for the chambers to reach a deal.

The legislative session ends May 23.

Walz said there will be no special session this year.

