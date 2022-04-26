Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Lookout Drive-Highway 169 bridge construction to start Monday

The bridge in North Mankato connecting Highway 169 and Lookout Drive will be closed for repairs starting next Monday.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The bridge in North Mankato connecting Highway 169 and Lookout Drive will be closed for repairs starting next Monday.

The bridge temporarily closed in October after two of the bridge’s beams were hit by a garbage truck.

One beam was repaired and the other wasn’t able to be fixed.

The project will replace the damaged beam as well as the deck and barrier.

Both north and southbound off-ramps will be closed starting Monday while crews do that work.

The project is expected to take at least month, with the ramps hopefully reopening in early June.

”They should be prepared for the ramps closing on Monday morning, and they’ll be looking for alternate routes, uh, Belgrade Avenue, Riverfront Drive. Just be more cautious because of the increased traffic on the local streets,” said project supervisor Andrew Lawver.

MnDOT said that drivers should check 511 for the most recent updates on road conditions and closures.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

MnDOT ‘Worker’s Memorial Day’ to be held April 28
MnDOT ‘Worker’s Memorial Day’ to be held April 28
FILE - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Library Services acquired 97 reels of historical...
MSU Mankato’s library services acquires 97 reels of historical microfilm
Beer poking, a springtime tradition that was brewed up at the first ever Bock Fest in New Ulm....
The art of beer poking a springtime tradition in New Ulm
Mortgage rates increased again this week, hitting 5% for the first time since 2010, according...
Home sales in southeastern Minnesota continue to increase amid statewide decrease
FILE - This comes after the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce says a counterfeit bill was used at...
Sleepy Eye authorities warn businesses of counterfeit money investigation