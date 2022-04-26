Lookout Drive-Highway 169 bridge construction to start Monday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The bridge in North Mankato connecting Highway 169 and Lookout Drive will be closed for repairs starting next Monday.

The bridge temporarily closed in October after two of the bridge’s beams were hit by a garbage truck.

One beam was repaired and the other wasn’t able to be fixed.

The project will replace the damaged beam as well as the deck and barrier.

Both north and southbound off-ramps will be closed starting Monday while crews do that work.

The project is expected to take at least month, with the ramps hopefully reopening in early June.

”They should be prepared for the ramps closing on Monday morning, and they’ll be looking for alternate routes, uh, Belgrade Avenue, Riverfront Drive. Just be more cautious because of the increased traffic on the local streets,” said project supervisor Andrew Lawver.

MnDOT said that drivers should check 511 for the most recent updates on road conditions and closures.

