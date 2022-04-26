Your Photos
Mankato Community Education VEX IQ teams making their way to the VEX World Championships


By Marissa Voss
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two teams from the Mankato Community Education VEX IQ programs have had a historic season this year and they are not done yet.

“I didn’t think it was possible really,” member of Secret Coders Matthew Goblirsch said.

The Mankato Community Education VEX IQ program brings in third through sixth graders from all over the area and units them with one common passion which is robotics.

“Just being able to create a robot, super cool,” member of Ender Dragons Tobin Gangi explained.

“I love that you get to be creative. I like building with LEGOS and I get to use my imagination,” Goblirsch stated.

That love for robotics has boosted not one, but two Community Ed programs to first, and second place state competition finishes with a trip to the VEX World Championship as well.

Head Coach of the VEX IQ teams Dave Ulrich, says this group of kids amazes him every single day.

“Mechanical and spatial awareness of some of the young men in this group is quite impressive, it’s something that I don’t normally see from year to year. This is a little bit more of an exceptional team.”

Secret Coders and Ender Dragons are competing in VEX IQ which is a little different than high school traditional VEX programs.

“There are yellow balls and you try to get them in the high basket which is worth six points. Otherwise, you can get them in the low goal for two points,” Goblirsch said.

Tobin Gangi, a member of the Ender Dragons team, says there is an art to what these two teams have done at State and hope to do in Dallas.

“Speed is probably the most essential thing. Like, you can’t get any points if you’re slow.”

This historic season is one that these two teams and Ulrich will never forget.

“We expected to get maybe tenth, fifth, but we were not expecting to get second,” Gangi stated.

“Taking a rookie team so it’s their first year. It’s my first year winning state and it’s my first time taking two teams down there as well. I might not look really excited, but I really am on the inside, " Ulrich remarked.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

