Mankato’s Sibley Farm welcomes back its animals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After being away for the cold winter months, the animals are returning to their seasonal home at Sibley Park.

By the end of the week, the public will be able to enjoy this year’s animals which include; alpacas, lambs, donkeys, calves, goats, peafowl, turkeys and chickens.

The public is invited to the barn on Tuesday to watch alpacas Diablo and Durando get their wool sheared for the summer.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. and they are expecting to shear about five to 10 pounds of fleece, which is turned into yarn for knitting, crocheting, and weaving.

