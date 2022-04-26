Minneopa State Park looking for volunteers to become Bison Ambassadors
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minneopa State Park is looking for volunteers to become “Bison Ambassadors.”
The park will be holding training for volunteers this Saturday from 1 to 4.
Ambassadors will assist visitors with being safe around the bison and answering any bison-related questions and explaining the rules of the drive.
Volunteers must have proof of vaccination.
Volunteers are asked to contact scott.kudelka@state.mn.us
