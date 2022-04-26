MVAC programs help with water and electrical bills

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule protection ends this Saturday, the Minnesota Valley Action Council is reminding members of the community of all of the programs that could help you with some of your bills.

The council has an energy assistance program to assist in paying heating and electrical bills, and disconnections for homeowners and renters. And for the first time, they are also able to help households with a portion of their water bills.

Many of the grants range from $300 to $2,000 based on the household size and income.

This year, they have been able to serve more than 6,000 households and anticipate helping 500 to 750 more before the end of the application period.

”We are definitely urging people to apply now if they haven’t, or call us if they have already received help because we do have what we refer to crisis funds available to help people with their shut-off or past due amount owing,” said Pam Wild, energy assistance coordinator of the Minnesota Valley Action Council.

The Deadline to apply for the Energy Assistance program is May 31.

For more information about the programs, go to Minnesota Valley Action Council’s website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.