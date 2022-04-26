Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down no later than 2023

NCAA president Mark Emmert answers a question during a news conference at the men's Final Four...
NCAA president Mark Emmert answers a question during a news conference at the men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)(David J. Phillip | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down after 12 years on the job.

NCAA Board of Governors Chairman John DeGioia announced the move Tuesday and said it was by mutual agreement. Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is selected and in place or until June 30, 2023.

“Throughout my tenure, I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said in a release from the NCAA. “I am extremely proud of the work of the association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

Emmert, a former university president, was appointed to the job in April 2010.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

FILE - Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown, capping a chaotic...
Tigers throw it away, wild toss in 9th gives Twins wild win
FILE - Ja Morant scored on a layup with a second left, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from...
Morant’s last-second layup gives Grizzlies 3-2 series lead
FILE - The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Wild, who are in a battle for home...
Last-place Coyotes snap Wild’s streak with 5-3 win
FILE - The Minnesota men’s basketball team has finalized the addition of two transfers, forward...
Gophers men’s hoops get Minn native Garcia, UNC transfer
FILE - The NWHL logo is seen on the back of a Minnesota Whitecaps jersey during the first...
Former USA Hockey women’s director named PHF commissioner