Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sen. Klobuchar hosts roundtable to discuss spike in carjacking

Sen. Amy Klobuchar held a roundtable with six police chiefs from across Minnesota to emphasize the need to address the spike in carjacking and other crimes.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 25, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to reports, Minneapolis experienced a 537% increase in carjacking between 2019 and 2020.

Monday afternoon, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) held a roundtable with six police chiefs from across Minnesota to emphasize the need to address the spike in carjackings and other crimes.

The police chiefs shared their experiences. Many of them discussed the topic of mental health and the need for more resources to address mental health crisis in the community.

”Something I personally would like to see is not sending broken people back into the streets. When someone is committing crime and continuously getting out and being let back in the community to continue to victimize people. That is something we could use some assistance with,” said Dr. Booker Hodges, Bloomington police chief.

Another topic discussed was the staffing issues that a lot of police departments are experiencing.

Klobuchar discussed the need to strengthen coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement to address these crimes.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

MnDOT ‘Worker’s Memorial Day’ to be held April 28
MnDOT ‘Worker’s Memorial Day’ to be held April 28
FILE - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Library Services acquired 97 reels of historical...
MSU Mankato’s library services acquires 97 reels of historical microfilm
Beer poking, a springtime tradition that was brewed up at the first ever Bock Fest in New Ulm....
The art of beer poking a springtime tradition in New Ulm
Mortgage rates increased again this week, hitting 5% for the first time since 2010, according...
Home sales in southeastern Minnesota continue to increase amid statewide decrease
FILE - This comes after the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce says a counterfeit bill was used at...
Sleepy Eye authorities warn businesses of counterfeit money investigation