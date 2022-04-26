Sen. Klobuchar hosts roundtable to discuss spike in carjacking

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - According to reports, Minneapolis experienced a 537% increase in carjacking between 2019 and 2020.

Monday afternoon, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) held a roundtable with six police chiefs from across Minnesota to emphasize the need to address the spike in carjackings and other crimes.

The police chiefs shared their experiences. Many of them discussed the topic of mental health and the need for more resources to address mental health crisis in the community.

”Something I personally would like to see is not sending broken people back into the streets. When someone is committing crime and continuously getting out and being let back in the community to continue to victimize people. That is something we could use some assistance with,” said Dr. Booker Hodges, Bloomington police chief.

Another topic discussed was the staffing issues that a lot of police departments are experiencing.

Klobuchar discussed the need to strengthen coordination between federal, state, and local law enforcement to address these crimes.

