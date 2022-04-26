‘Shark Tank’ style competition to take place at University of St. Thomas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s one thing to earn a spot in a national competition, it’s another to make it to the top 25. That’s what groups of students from the University of St. Thomas have done as they prepare for the Schulze Entrepreneurship Challenge.

Twenty-five entrepreneur teams, including two from the University of St. Thomas, are hoping to win the competition and take home over $215,000

in cash prizes to start their business.

The competition is taking place April 28-30 at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul. Teams from across America will be in the Twin Cities to take part in “Shark Tank” style pitches.

One of the teams from UST is presenting “Local4Local,” a youth-run food drive initiative that sustains jobs to cyclo-drivers and provides key necessities to Cambodians in need. The other team will be presenting “DryvnAI,” which intelligently builds personalized strategies for rideshare and delivery drivers with the help of our intuitive and localized demand forecasts, helping them to increase their earnings and reduce downtime while staying a step ahead of ever-changing conditions.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.