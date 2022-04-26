Slightly below average temperatures return ahead of showers, thunderstorms heading into the weekend

Slightly below-average temperatures will stick around the area with more showers and thunderstorms likely through the end of this week and into the weekend, more average temperatures are projected to return by the end of next week.

Following a cold front and a polar cold front this past weekend and Monday, temperatures will slowly rise to be just below average for the area this time of year. The average high for this time of year is anywhere from the upper 50s to the low 60s. After today, we will start to see more 50s in the forecast heading into the weekend and next week.

Today will teeter between partly cloudy and mostly sunny with a minor breeze up to 15 mph and highs in the upper 40s across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Clouds will gradually move back into the area throughout tomorrow morning and afternoon.

Tomorrow we will start off with some sunshine and chilly temperatures in the low to mid-30s across the area before clouds gradually move back in, becoming mostly cloudy by the later afternoon and early evening hours. As clouds move in, temperatures will rise into the upper 40s and low 50s. There is a slight chance to see a few pop-up showers in the area between the late afternoon hours and the overnight hours as we head into Thursday.

Thursday will be the next big rain day in the area with scattered showers and late-night thunderstorms possible. Despite the cloudy skies and the breeze and showers returning to the area on Thursday, temperatures will hover in the upper 40s through the afternoon hours.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off through Thursday, Friday, and the weekend as another low-pressure system is projected to move through the area. As of this moment in time, there is no concern for strong storms or severe weather with this next system for this weekend.

Next week will be a cloudy one with a good breeze and more rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible as a second system moves through during the middle of next week. This system will help us get back on track to more average temperatures in the area with highs rising into the mid to upper 50s by the middle to end of next week.

