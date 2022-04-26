Your Photos
Slowly warming, more rain ahead

KEYC Tuesday Evening Weather Update
By Shawn Cable
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
I hope you enjoyed the calm today, because breezy, unsettled, cooler than average weather is going to return as we head toward the weekend. We are watching the potential for a few isolated showers and thundershowers on Thursday, followed by a chance of widespread rain Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will climb a bit, but will remain below average well into next week.

Clouds will increase tonight, with temps dropping into the low 30s by daybreak Wednesday. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and a bit breezier than today. Highs will climb into the upper 40s on Wednesday afternoon.

We will climb to the 60s by Friday, but another system will bring rain and cooler temperatures for the weekend. Temperatures will stay below average well into next week.

