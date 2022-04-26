St. Peter Community and Family Education hosting Somali Culture Night

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Community and Family Education will host a Somali Culture Night Thursday.

Student Support Liaison Buraq Ahmed will lead an informational session at St. Peter High School.

She will address important topics including family roles, religion and customs.

Somali tea and snacks will be provided.

Community members of all ages are invited to attend.

Ahmed hopes it will foster a more welcoming environment for Somali students.

“The children that are attending the school, they have this background. You don’t want to be culturally insensitive to their beliefs, and that’s what it’s gonna be a lot about,” Ahmed said.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online.

