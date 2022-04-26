Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

St. Peter Community and Family Education hosting Somali Culture Night

St. Peter Community and Family Education will host a Somali Culture Night Thursday.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter Community and Family Education will host a Somali Culture Night Thursday.

Student Support Liaison Buraq Ahmed will lead an informational session at St. Peter High School.

She will address important topics including family roles, religion and customs.

Somali tea and snacks will be provided.

Community members of all ages are invited to attend.

Ahmed hopes it will foster a more welcoming environment for Somali students.

“The children that are attending the school, they have this background. You don’t want to be culturally insensitive to their beliefs, and that’s what it’s gonna be a lot about,” Ahmed said.

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased online.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

Mankato alpacas get summer haircuts
Mankato alpacas get summer haircuts
Tri-Fest Music Event
Tri-City United High School hosting its inaugural Tri-Fest music event
Tri-City United High School hosting its inaugural Tri-Fest music event
A white sign showing the logo of the Minnesota Brain Injury Force in Peace Lutheran Church in...
Brain trauma support event to be hosted in St. Peter
Brain trauma support event to be hosted in St. Peter