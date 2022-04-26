Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd death won’t be livestreamed

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota judge has ruled that the trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting George Floyd’s killing will not be livestreamed.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill cited the threat of COVID-19 to allow livestreaming of last year’s murder trial of Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.

But he said in his order Tuesday that the pandemic has receded to the point that he cannot override the other three officers’ objections to live audiovisual coverage.

The trial for former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng is set to begin June 13.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
FILE - Authorities arrested six people Wednesday following a drug bust in Mankato.
Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust
Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust
File photo of North Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
Officials identify Marine who died while swimming in waters off Kaneohe base