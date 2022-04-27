Your Photos
Brain trauma support event to be hosted in St. Peter

The Minnesota Brain Injury Force hopes to bring together survivors of brain trauma and those hoping to learn about the injury.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Brain Injury Force will be hosting what they call a “Brain Bash” on Saturday at Jake’s Pizza in St. Peter.

The event is one in a line of events that focuses on educating the public about brain injuries and trauma as well as allowing survivors of brain injuries to share their stories and experiences.

“And when these survivors get together, there’s a force that’s in them, it comes out because they want to help each other. They want to encourage one another. They also do not like to feel like they’re alone,” said event organizer Sharon Gieseke.

The event will be open to both injury survivors and members of the public.

The organization will offer information and handouts provided by the Hennepin County Medical Center as well as possible appearances from authors who have written on the topic.

Survivors of brain injuries said that events like these are important for providing a community that can help people heal.

“Sometimes when you’re recovering from a brain injury you get really frustrated because you’re not performing the way you used to. And you can have expectations that aren’t realistic, so being able to share your frustrations with someone and get the information that you need for timeline and things like that can just relieve some of that pressure that you take on yourself,” said Tim Hartwig, who experienced a brain injury in his adolescence.

