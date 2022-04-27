Cyclones’ Otzelberger promotes Schmidt to assistant coach

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has promoted Nate Schmidt from recruiting and player development coordinator to assistant coach.

He takes the spot of Daniyal Robinson, who was hired as head coach at Cleveland State. Schmidt had been a graduate assistant and player development coordinator at Iowa State from 2014-17.

He returned to the Cyclones with Otzelberger last year. Schmidt worked on Otzelberger’s staff at UNLV.

Otzelberger also announced that former Northern Iowa assistant coach Erik Crawford has been named the director of player development and graduate assistant Mo Ba has been promoted to assistant director of player development.

