GALLERY: Semi-truck caught on fire on Hwy 52 south of Rochester

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:42 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A semi-truck was on fire Wednesday morning on Highway 52 just south of Rochester near 50th Ave. SE.

According to Rochester Fire Department, the fire occurred in the median between County Road 1 SE and Marion Road SE on Highway 52. The semi-truck was hauling food.

The southbound lanes of Highway 52 were closed during the fire and traffic was rerouted by State Patrol to Highway 14 East via 11th Avenue SE.

MN Crime - Police/ Fire/ EMS reported around 7:00 a.m. that the fire was extinguished.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol, Olmsted County Sheriff’s, Minnesota Department of Transportation, and Eyota Fire Department all assisted on scene.

The semi-truck, trailer, and all on board contents were a total loss.

