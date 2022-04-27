Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March.

The company says 102 of those employees were offered retail positions.

In addition to shifting employees’ jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa.

The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

FILE - The Timberwolves will try to stave off elimination by the Grizzlies in Game 6 on Friday...
T-Wolves try to avoid ‘hero’ ball, stay alive vs. Grizzlies
Iliana M. Peters, de 10 años, que se hace llamar Lily, fue reportada como desaparecida el...
Lily Peters did not meet Amber Alert criteria, campaign pushes for “Lily Alert”
Seven fallen workers empty vests
MnDOT recognizes fallen workers for Worker Memorial Day; encourage safe driving
Minnesota remembers former Vice President Walter Mondale
Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale
Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale
Biden to speak at memorial Sunday for former VP Mondale