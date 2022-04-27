Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato alpacas get summer haircuts

Mankato alpacas get summer haircuts
Mankato alpacas get summer haircuts(KEYC)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Alpacas at Sibley Park got a new look on Tuesday.

Diablo and Durango are ready for summer after shearers removed some of their thick coats.

It’s a haircut they only get once a year.

Alpacas usually provide five to 10 pounds of fleece each time.

Diablo and Durango’s light, hypoallergenic hair will become yarn or felt.

Community members were invited to watch the grooming and pet the animals.

“It’s a pretty cool deal because they don’t get to — they may have a dog or a cat, that type of thing — but they never get to put hands on an animal this large and have it be stationary to where they can just get the whole experience,” said Brent Wins, professional sheep and alpaca shearer.

Sibley Park will be home to more than just alpacas this summer.

It will also feature lambs, donkeys, calves, goats, peafowl, pheasants, turkeys and chickens.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
They had 2 EMTS and 4 police officers standing by something they have at every ticketed event
Medical emergency cuts Cole Swindell concert short

Latest News

FILE - Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown, capping a chaotic...
Tigers throw it away, wild toss in 9th gives Twins wild win
FILE - Ja Morant scored on a layup with a second left, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from...
Morant’s last-second layup gives Grizzlies 3-2 series lead
FILE - The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the Wild, who are in a battle for home...
Last-place Coyotes snap Wild’s streak with 5-3 win
Tri-Fest Music Event
Tri-City United High School hosting its inaugural Tri-Fest music event