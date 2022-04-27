Mankato alpacas get summer haircuts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Alpacas at Sibley Park got a new look on Tuesday.

Diablo and Durango are ready for summer after shearers removed some of their thick coats.

It’s a haircut they only get once a year.

Alpacas usually provide five to 10 pounds of fleece each time.

Diablo and Durango’s light, hypoallergenic hair will become yarn or felt.

Community members were invited to watch the grooming and pet the animals.

“It’s a pretty cool deal because they don’t get to — they may have a dog or a cat, that type of thing — but they never get to put hands on an animal this large and have it be stationary to where they can just get the whole experience,” said Brent Wins, professional sheep and alpaca shearer.

Sibley Park will be home to more than just alpacas this summer.

It will also feature lambs, donkeys, calves, goats, peafowl, pheasants, turkeys and chickens.

