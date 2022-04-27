Mankato thrift store seeks owner of lost family photo album, yearbooks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - AGAIN Thrift and More is searching for the owners of a lost photo album and three yearbooks.

The pictures tell the story of a family, but who they are is a mystery.

“I get kind of teary-eyed just thinking about it, because I know in my family, we don’t have a lot of photos from generations past. There’s some really precious photos in there that I am sure somebody is missing,” said store manager Heather Condon.

The photo album was found in a donation bin with three Mankato High School yearbooks.

They show glimpses of life from 1916 to 1965: special occasions, school, homes and a flood that put the town under water.

“Just to see what was going on then, a simpler time, it’s really fun to look back at those photos,” Condon added.

No one knows when the books were donated or who left them, but AGAIN is determined to find the family they belong to.

“I have very few photos of me when I was little, and there might be somebody who is in that photobook that has that same scenario,” Condon stated. “They would just love to see pictures from just an earlier time.”

It’s not uncommon for items like these to be donated by mistake.

AGAIN has returned many things over the years with the help of social media.

“We always share things like this when we get them,” Condon explained. “We’d so much rather have them go back where they belong instead of throwing them in the trash. More often than not, these photobooks do get returned to the family that they belong to.”

