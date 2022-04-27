Your Photos
MnDOT ‘Worker’s Memorial Day’ to be held April 28

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation will honor those who have fallen while on the job.

A ceremony will be held in Mankato tomorrow to commemorate the day known as “Worker’s Memorial Day”.

Local MnDOT and county officials will be speaking alongside Minnesota State Patrol.

Gov. Tim Walz has issued a proclamation making “Worker’s Memorial Day” official.

In Minnesota, there have been 35 MnDOT employees and sixteen contractors killed since the 1960s according to the governor’s proclamation.

