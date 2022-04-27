Morant’s last-second layup gives Grizzlies 3-2 series lead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored on a layup with a second left, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to edge the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109 and grab a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference series.

The NBA’s most improved player scored 18 in the fourth quarter and finished with 30 and had 13 rebounds and nine assists.

WE GOT 12 🥷〽️ pic.twitter.com/p01R87UHDE — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) April 27, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 22, and D’Angelo Russell added 12 and Taurean Prince 10.

Game 6 is Friday night in Minnesota.

