MSU Mankato’s library services acquires 97 reels of historical microfilm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Library Services acquired 97 reels of historical microfilm.

The microfilm can be used to support research by students and provide a more detailed local history for the public, genealogists and historians.

The 97 reels were acquired through a Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grant and are housed in the microfilm collection of Minnesota State Mankato’s Marilyn J. Lass Center for Minnesota Studies.

The newly acquired microfilm includes 39 reels of Mankato Weekly Free Press newspaper issues published between 1879 and 1923; eight reels of the Mankato Post, a German language newspaper, including issues published between 1887 and 1918; and six reels of the North Mankato Review newspaper, with issues from 1921-1923 and 1935-1947.

This project has been financed in part with funds provided by the state of Minnesota from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society.

For a complete list of the 97 reels of microfilm that were acquired or other information, please contact Heidi Southworth, associate professor and digital initiatives librarian, by phone at 507-389-5066 or email at heidi.southworth@mnsu.edu.

More information about the grant program is available at https://www.mnhs.org/preservation/legacy-grants/about.

