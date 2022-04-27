Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities arrested six people Wednesday following a drug bust in Mankato.

A release from the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force has been investigating a group of people from Mankato who, reportedly, had been distributing counterfeit 30 mg Oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, which is commonly referred to as “Mbox 30 pills.”

MNRVDTF agents had reportedly conducted three controlled purchases of the fentanyl pills and conducted several hours of surveillance.

Around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, twenty-two law enforcement personnel executed search warrants at four separate mobile homes in the University Mobile Home Park in Mankato. The search warrants were executed simultaneously.

Agents located and seized a total of 450 Mbox 30 pills, eight grams of cocaine, two loaded handguns and several thousand dollars.

A two-year-old child was also placed into protective custody after agents found 33 Mbox pills in the master bedroom where the child was sleeping.

Four Mankato residents were arrested at the time the search warrants were executed and later charged. They include:

Geramy Durell Hopson, 35, a felon who was in possession of a firearm;

Gary Don Mosley, 31, who was charged with second-degree controlled substance sales, third-degree controlled substance possession and possessing a firearm in proximity to controlled substances;

Keontae Quentrell Jones, 24, was charged with third-degree controlled substance sales, fifth-degree controlled substance possession and child endangerment; and

Sean Michael Nelson, 33, was charged with third-degree controlled substance sales and fifth-degree controlled substance possession.

A female who was also sought as part of the investigation was located and arrested in Nicollet County around 1 p.m.

Lisa Lynn Robel, 54, of rural St. Peter, was later charged with third-degree controlled substance sales.

MRVDTF agents said 34-year-old Bryan Gerald Mortensen, of Mankato, who was wanted on third-degree controlled substance sales, turned himself in around 6 p.m. Wednesday and remains in custody.

“Today’s seizure of 450 dangerous Mbox 30 pills far exceeds MRVDTF seizure amounts of the pills from any prior year. So far in 2022, MRVDTF Agents have seized close to 1,000 of the fentanyl pills in the Mankato area,” Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force Commander Lt. Jeff Wersal said.

MRVDTF agents were assisted in the executive of the search warrants by law enforcement personnel from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Mankato Department of Public Safety, Sibley County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit, and Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit.

