Police investigate gunshots fired at Lincoln Park home

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a home in Lincoln Park Tuesday.

Duluth Police responded to the 2300 block of West 2nd Street on a report of gunshots around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the front of the home had been hit several times and an unknown vehicle drove off.

People were home at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

Police did not identify a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

