Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police investigate gunshots fired at Lincoln Park home

Police investigate gunshots fired at Lincoln Park home
Police investigate gunshots fired at Lincoln Park home(KBJR-TV)
By Kendall Jarboe
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:34 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired at a home in Lincoln Park Tuesday.

Duluth Police responded to the 2300 block of West 2nd Street on a report of gunshots around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the front of the home had been hit several times and an unknown vehicle drove off.

People were home at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

Police did not identify a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KBJR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE — Southwest Minnesota State University will hold its 54th Commencement next weekend. The...
SMSU Commencement May 7 in R/A Facility
With 33 years of experience as a public servant, Marc Chadderdon announced that he will be...
Marc Chadderdon announces run for Nicollet County Sheriff
Showers and thunderstorms are likely over the next several days with up to an inch to two...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast with Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr
Thanks for sharing your favorite lunches. Check out the video to see if you were featured.
QOTD (Results)