Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Secretary of State visits Sioux City to highlight ‘Safe at Home’ program

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (right) speaks with Stephanie Henrich (left), the Executive...
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (right) speaks with Stephanie Henrich (left), the Executive Director of the CAASA office handling northwest Iowa.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Secretary of State was in Sioux City today to tout the “Safe at Home” program for sexual assault awareness month.

The secretary says the program allows victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and other crimes to privately list their address with the secretary of state.

Instead of their real address appearing in public records, the secretary of state’s office will create a separate address. The secretary touted the program during a visit to the Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault (CAASA) office near Downtown Sioux City.

“But this is used for them, from everything from school, to their banking, to their taxes to their driver’s license, we, I won’t call it a witness relocation plan. But it’s it’s a way to give these people some sense of safety without having to physically make a lot of changes,” said Paul Pate, the secretary of state.

CAASA officials say their service is free, and anyone can contact them 24/7 to receive help.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
FILE - Authorities arrested six people Wednesday following a drug bust in Mankato.
Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust
Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust
File photo of North Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
Officials identify Marine who died while swimming in waters off Kaneohe base