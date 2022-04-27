Secretary of State visits Sioux City to highlight ‘Safe at Home’ program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Iowa Secretary of State was in Sioux City today to tout the “Safe at Home” program for sexual assault awareness month.

The secretary says the program allows victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and other crimes to privately list their address with the secretary of state.

Instead of their real address appearing in public records, the secretary of state’s office will create a separate address. The secretary touted the program during a visit to the Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault (CAASA) office near Downtown Sioux City.

“But this is used for them, from everything from school, to their banking, to their taxes to their driver’s license, we, I won’t call it a witness relocation plan. But it’s it’s a way to give these people some sense of safety without having to physically make a lot of changes,” said Paul Pate, the secretary of state.

CAASA officials say their service is free, and anyone can contact them 24/7 to receive help.

