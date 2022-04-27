Showers, thunderstorms return to the area for the next several days, temperatures remain slightly below average

Tuesday’s sunshine comes to a quick end as cloudy skies, showers, and thunderstorms return to the area for the next several days as temperatures continue to remain slightly below average with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Cloudy skies will take over the area by this morning across the area. Temperatures will start off on the chilly side in the 30s before rising into the upper 40s and low 50s by this afternoon. During the early afternoon hours, there is a slight chance for a few sprinkles to light showers possible after 12:30 pm. Showers will remain light and spotty through the afternoon today with only a trace amount up to a tenth of an inch possible. Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s as showers and thunderstorms return through the overnight hours.

Cloudy skies with on and off showers and thunderstorms will continue on and off throughout tomorrow as temperatures rise from the upper 30s and low 40s into the upper 40s by the afternoon hours. Showers will be prominent through the afternoon until heavier showers and thunderstorms start to move in between 5 and 6 pm, continuing to be scattered through the evening and overnight hours into Friday.

Rain totals for today to 11:59 pm Thursday night will remain relatively light with a range from a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch possible. Though some areas may see locally higher totals due to where the thunderstorms move through.

This weekend will continue to be rainy with showers and thunderstorms as well as breezy with winds up to 20 and 25 mph possible. There will be a lack of sunshine through this weekend and into next week as cloudy skies will linger throughout next week.

Thankfully with these showers and thunderstorms moving into the area, we are not looking at anything strong or severe for the end of this week.

We will also see temperatures slowly rise throughout next week with them hovering in the mid to upper 50s, which is just below average for the area. Average highs for this time of year in southern Minnesota range between the low 60s and the mid-60s.

