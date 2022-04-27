Sleepy Eye authorities warn businesses of counterfeit money investigation

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Police Department is notifying businesses to watch out for counterfeit money.

This comes after the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce says a counterfeit $50 bill was used at a local establishment this week.

Authorities are reminding employees to be marking larger bills with a detector marker as soon as they receive them.

Anyone that sees anything that could be counterfeit is asked to report it to their local police department.

