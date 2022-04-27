Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sleepy Eye authorities warn businesses of counterfeit money investigation

This comes after the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce says a counterfeit $50 bill was used at a local establishment this week.
By Kelsey Barchenger
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Police Department is notifying businesses to watch out for counterfeit money.

This comes after the Sleepy Eye Chamber of Commerce says a counterfeit $50 bill was used at a local establishment this week.

Authorities are reminding employees to be marking larger bills with a detector marker as soon as they receive them.

Anyone that sees anything that could be counterfeit is asked to report it to their local police department.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE — Southwest Minnesota State University will hold its 54th Commencement next weekend. The...
SMSU Commencement May 7 in R/A Facility
With 33 years of experience as a public servant, Marc Chadderdon announced that he will be...
Marc Chadderdon announces run for Nicollet County Sheriff
Showers and thunderstorms are likely over the next several days with up to an inch to two...
KEYC News Now This Morning forecast with Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr
Thanks for sharing your favorite lunches. Check out the video to see if you were featured.
QOTD (Results)