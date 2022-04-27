Slowly warming, more heavy rain on the way

We have two big things to talk about today. First, the temperature. I’ll start with the good news. We are going to warm up as we head toward the weekend and, going forward, temperatures will be a bit warmer than they have been the past several days. The bad news is that we will stay below our average high temperature, which is in the low to mid 60s. Second, we are monitoring the potential for a lot of rain tomorrow through the weekend. We’re talking 1 to 2 inches of rain, with the heaviest falling Friday night into Saturday.

Tonight will not be as cold as the last couple of nights. Temps will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s with scattered showers likely after midnight.

A system located well to our south will send a few scattered showers and thunderstorms our way tomorrow. Severe weather is unlikely, but up to a quarter inch of rain is possible where thunderstorms develop. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs back in the upper 40s. A few scattered showers are possible in the morning, but the best chance of rain and thunderstorms will be in the afternoon and evening.

A more significant system will develop and move through Friday, Saturday into Sunday, bringing widespread rain to much of the upper Midwest. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs climbing to the upper 50s. Lower 60s are possible along and south of I-90. Rain and thunderstorms will develop Friday evening and continue through Friday night into Saturday. While severe weather will likely be focused well to our south, rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches or more will be possible, with the heaviest rain falling across western Minnesota, western Iowa, the Dakotas and Nebraska. There will be a few more breaks in the rain starting Saturday afternoon, but scattered rain and thunderstorms will continue through Sunday.

Temperatures will remain below average through most of next week, but as of now our long-range models are suggesting that temperatures will at least be in the 50s and not the 30s and 40s like they have been recently. We are also watching the possibility of another system that could bring more rain by the middle of next week. That’s still about a week away; we’ll let you know more about that as we get closer.

