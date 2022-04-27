South Bend man charged after reportedly stabbing his father

SOUTH BEND, Minn. (KEYC) — A 24-year-old man from South Bend Township is facing multiple charges after a stabbing Wednesday.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance incident between a father and son at the 200 block of Eleanor Street in South Bend Township Wednesday.

Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Lynn Earle reportedly called authorities to report that his son had assaulted him in the past and now had a knife. Dispatch was able to overhear an apparent struggle on the open 911 line while deputies were responding.

Responding deputies met 24-year-old Travis Ryan Earle outside the home upon arrival, with Travis Earle confirming the disturbance.

Authorities say that Travis Earle acknowledged stabbing his father during the altercation and said that he was still inside the residence.

Steven Earle was transported to an area hospital by ambulance and remains in critical condition.

Travis Earle was arrested and remains in the Blue Earth County Jail on related charges, including first-degree assault.

