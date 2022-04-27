Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

South Bend man charged after reportedly stabbing his father

A 24-year-old man from South Bend Township is facing multiple charges after a stabbing Wednesday.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Minn. (KEYC) — A 24-year-old man from South Bend Township is facing multiple charges after a stabbing Wednesday.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance incident between a father and son at the 200 block of Eleanor Street in South Bend Township Wednesday.

Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Lynn Earle reportedly called authorities to report that his son had assaulted him in the past and now had a knife. Dispatch was able to overhear an apparent struggle on the open 911 line while deputies were responding.

Responding deputies met 24-year-old Travis Ryan Earle outside the home upon arrival, with Travis Earle confirming the disturbance.

Authorities say that Travis Earle acknowledged stabbing his father during the altercation and said that he was still inside the residence.

Steven Earle was transported to an area hospital by ambulance and remains in critical condition.

Travis Earle was arrested and remains in the Blue Earth County Jail on related charges, including first-degree assault.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
FILE - Authorities arrested six people Wednesday following a drug bust in Mankato.
Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust
Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust
File photo of North Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
Officials identify Marine who died while swimming in waters off Kaneohe base