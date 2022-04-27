Your Photos
Tigers throw it away, wild toss in 9th gives Twins wild win

FILE - Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown, capping a chaotic...
FILE - Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown, capping a chaotic play that gave the Minnesota Twins two runs for a wild 5-4 win over the Tigers.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown, capping a chaotic play that gave the Minnesota Twins two runs for a wild 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Miguel Sanó had the final hit for the Twins — and his ill-advised baserunning wound up helping them win their fifth in a row.

The Twins trailed 4-3 when Detroit closer Gregory Soto walked Trevor Larnach and Gio Urshela to start the inning. With one out, Sanó hit a line drive that glanced off right fielder Robbie Grossman’s glove and rolled to the wall for a rocket of a single.

Larnach was held up at third base, but Sanó kept running toward second and Twins runners seemed trapped.

But Haase’s throw soared over third baseman Jeimer Candelario’s head and two runs scored.

