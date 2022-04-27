Tri-City United High School hosting its inaugural Tri-Fest music event

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Tri-City United Public Schools has plenty to celebrate, including a new performing arts center and a new event they hope will keep people coming back for years to come.

“We got this thing started as Makenzie and Owen came up to me and said, ‘Mr. Langer, we want to do a rock show. Do you think we can?’ and I said, ‘well, it will be a lot of work and we are going to need to go out and find people to be in it, but if we really get after this we can make this thing happen and make some magical things,’” said Carey Langer, social studies teacher and director of Tri-Fest music event.

Tri-City United High School is hosting its inaugural Tri-Fest music event.

Tri-United’s brand-new performing arts center opened about three years ago, right before the world was hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the first big event where members of the community will have the opportunity to see the new performing art center and all that it has to offer.

“We have been able to do some things here and there, but we know this was something that could really press the parameters and all the abilities of this performing art center,” Langer said. “We finally, three years later, we have had a chance to dig in and really start taking this thing to the limits and seeing what it is capable of doing, and it has been a ton of fun getting to that level.”

The Tri-Fest music event features 40 cast members, a student-led rock band, professional lighting and special effects.

The show features eight seniors from Tri-City United High School and five seniors from Waterville, who couldn’t be more excited to have their last year of high school and normal activities back after the pandemic and distance learning.

In 21 days, these eight seniors will graduate from Tri-City United. Yet, before they all take different paths, with this event, they will be leaving something behind for future students.

“They are getting a chance to be a part of it, enjoy each other and create something that they will always be able to come back to and say, you know what we started this,” Langer said.

The eight seniors in the show are Ava Peterson, Jordan Meyer, Reice Narum, MacKenzie Holmbo, Owen Block, Lily Capaul and Alex Matchinski.

The Tri-Fest music event will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Montgomery.

Tickets for students are $5 and $8 for adults.

