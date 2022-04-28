Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old in Georgia found safe

An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was...
An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) - A missing 4-year-old girl in Georgia has been found safe and a suspect is in custody, police said Thursday.

The Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, has been canceled for Valery Molina.

Police said she was abducted by Alfred Molina. Snellville police posted to Facebook that she was safe soon after the alert went out.

Anyone with additional information can contact Snellville police at 404-731-2713 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

WATCH: Minnesota DNR staff stock Duck Lake with northern pike (RAW VIDEO)
Waterville Fisheries staff stocked Duck Lake with 60,000 recently hatched northern pike Friday,...
WATCH: Minnesota DNR staff stock Duck Lake with northern pike
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Kim warns N. Korea would ‘preemptively’ use nuclear weapons
FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Target Corp. pays $5 million to settle pricing lawsuit
FILE - After two more trades, the busy Minnesota Vikings took Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth...
Vikings draft Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. after more trades