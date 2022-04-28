City of Mankato joins ‘No Mow May’ movement

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato has come up with a plan to promote healthy habitats for early-season pollinators by allowing grass to grow.

It’s dubbed “No Mow May,” and during the month-long pilot program, the City will temporarily suspend part of its ordinance that requires homeowners to keep grass less than 12 inches tall. Renters must have landlord permission to participate.

Noxious weeds, which are considered a nuisance, will still need to be eradicated.

The program will run from May 1 to June 1.

”It’s totally voluntary, and so far it’s taken off pretty good. We’ve got 350 plus people signed up already and growing every day. So people are interested in it, and it’s going to be a good thing, and we’re going to give it a test run and see what happens,” said Rick Baird, environmental sustainability coordinator for the City of Mankato’s Public Works Department.

The initiative is part of a larger trend in cities across the nation.

In 2020, Appleton, Wisconsin became the first U.S. city to adopt “No Mow May”, according to Wisconsin Public Radio. More communities in Wisconsin and elsewhere have since joined the effort.

Those interested in participating may register online at Every Voice Mankato.

