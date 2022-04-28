Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Downtown Fairmont bouncing back with new businesses setting up shop

Fairmont Brewing Company officially opened its doors last week for their grand opening
The Fairmont downtown square is getting some new life with various businesses setting up shop.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont downtown square is getting some new life with various businesses setting up shop.

One prime example is a business that Fairmont hasn’t seen since 1879: Fairmont Brewing Company.

“Thinking about starting a business and getting more rooted in community. The brewery kind of found us, a lot of responses from people in the city were like we just need a brewery. That was on our shortlist,” owner of Fairmont Brewing Company Joe Riemann said.

The location used to be a senior center for over 60 years, and now owner Joe Riemann is bringing in something unique to the city of lakes.

Right now, they have four beers on the menu: Interlaken Session IPA, Bud Lake Pier American Wheat, Gold Medal Lager and they are brewing a Pale Ale.

“Staying on top of new beers and trying to think creatively about how to get people outside,” Riemann remarked.

Riemann and his wife have seen a great response from the community with their soft and grand opening last week.

“Adding to people’s excitement that they have a lot of memories from this space. A lot of folks remember it from when it was a diner 60 years ago before it became the senior center,” Riemann stated.

Supply chain issues made it difficult to get items that were essential for the brewing process and delayed their opening a bit, but now they’re ready to make memories.

“Make a brewery that represents what we like most about Fairmont. A comfortable environment where everyone is welcome. A lot of the beers that we are even providing reflect what a lot of people have said, which is can’t wait to support you, can’t wait to come to the brewery,” Riemann explained.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Target Corp. pays $5 million to settle pricing lawsuit
Target Corp. pays $5 million to settle pricing lawsuit
FILE - The Minnesota Legislature passed a bill Friday to pay $2.7 billion to replenish the...
Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment, bonuses
Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment, bonuses