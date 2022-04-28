Downtown Fairmont bouncing back with new businesses setting up shop

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont downtown square is getting some new life with various businesses setting up shop.

One prime example is a business that Fairmont hasn’t seen since 1879: Fairmont Brewing Company.

“Thinking about starting a business and getting more rooted in community. The brewery kind of found us, a lot of responses from people in the city were like we just need a brewery. That was on our shortlist,” owner of Fairmont Brewing Company Joe Riemann said.

The location used to be a senior center for over 60 years, and now owner Joe Riemann is bringing in something unique to the city of lakes.

Right now, they have four beers on the menu: Interlaken Session IPA, Bud Lake Pier American Wheat, Gold Medal Lager and they are brewing a Pale Ale.

“Staying on top of new beers and trying to think creatively about how to get people outside,” Riemann remarked.

Riemann and his wife have seen a great response from the community with their soft and grand opening last week.

“Adding to people’s excitement that they have a lot of memories from this space. A lot of folks remember it from when it was a diner 60 years ago before it became the senior center,” Riemann stated.

Supply chain issues made it difficult to get items that were essential for the brewing process and delayed their opening a bit, but now they’re ready to make memories.

“Make a brewery that represents what we like most about Fairmont. A comfortable environment where everyone is welcome. A lot of the beers that we are even providing reflect what a lot of people have said, which is can’t wait to support you, can’t wait to come to the brewery,” Riemann explained.

