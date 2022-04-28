Your Photos
Elon Musk tweets making Twitter ‘fun,’ hints at buying Coca-Cola to ‘put cocaine back in’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently used Twitter to talk about some of his future business...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has recently used Twitter to talk about some of his future business endeavors.(Hannibal Hanschke | AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT
(Gray News) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made headlines lately for reaching an agreement to buy Twitter for roughly $44 billion, and he has used the platform since to talk about some of his future business endeavors.

The world’s richest man tweeted Wednesday that he is planning to purchase the popular soft drink manufacturer Coca-Cola to “put the cocaine back in” the drink.

It appears others on social media would like to see this happen, with his tweet receiving more than 3.9 million likes as of Thursday afternoon.

According to the drink’s own history, Coca-Cola was originated in 1886 by Atlanta pharmacist John Pemberton. It contained cocaine in the form of an extract of the coca leaf, as cocaine was a legal and common ingredient in medicines at that time, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

The Drug Enforcement Administration Museum reports in the early 1900s, cocaine in its crude form was removed from the drink. Currently, the extract of the coca leaves, a decocainized version, is manufactured in the U.S. and used in the flavoring for Coca-Cola. The crude cocaine that is left over is used by select pharmaceutical companies for medicines.

On Wednesday, Musk also shared what appeared to be a screenshot from his own Twitter account, tweeting he was “going to buy McDonald’s and fix all of their ice cream machines.” However, he responded by tweeting, “he can’t do miracles.”

Additionally, Musk shared a tweet on free speech, tweeting, “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy.”

The billionaire entrepreneur has urged fellow Twitter users to make the platform “maximum fun.”

