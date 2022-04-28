Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Groups from North Dakota, Iowa to co-develop CO2 storage

Minnkota and Summit say they have been working independently on the development of their...
Minnkota and Summit say they have been working independently on the development of their respective carbon capture and storage projects.((AP Photo/Stephen Groves, file))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota-based power cooperative and an Iowa company have announced an agreement to co-develop carbon dioxide storage facilities.

Minnkota Power Cooperative, which operates out of Grand Forks, and Ames, Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions say the CO2 storage facilities would be located in western North Dakota, near the town of Center.

Minnkota and Summit say they have been working independently on the development of their respective carbon capture and storage projects.

The groups say the partnership “will more quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively advance their projects to commercial operations.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

WATCH: Minnesota DNR staff stock Duck Lake with northern pike (RAW VIDEO)
Waterville Fisheries staff stocked Duck Lake with 60,000 recently hatched northern pike Friday,...
WATCH: Minnesota DNR staff stock Duck Lake with northern pike
FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Target Corp. pays $5 million to settle pricing lawsuit
FILE - After two more trades, the busy Minnesota Vikings took Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth...
Vikings draft Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. after more trades
FILE - The Minnesota Legislature passed a bill Friday to pay $2.7 billion to replenish the...
Minnesota lawmakers finish deal on unemployment, bonuses