Gustavus Adolphus College hosts annual MAYDAY! Peace Conference

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — Since 1981, Gustavus Adolphus College has hosted what they call a MAYDAY! Peace Conference, which intends to educate and discuss the importance of spreading peace across the world.

This year’s conference featured guest speakers Maya Soetoro and Kerrie Urosevich from Ceeds of Peace, and the theme of the conference is “Growing Peacebuilders.”

“I think it’s making sure everybody finds their voice. Right now, particularly in this country, we have a very divided nation. And so how do we hone our skills and being upstanders, bringing people together that have different perspectives, being able to dig deep to understand the differences and then to find common ground,” said Urosevich.

The conference used the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as well as large societal issues, to speak about how individuals can make differences and create change.

Both women have a history of teaching at the University of Hawaii, and Soetoro also sits as a consultant for the Obama Foundation and is the half-sister of former President Barack Obama.

“We have a lot that we can do to be upstanders, that it requires that we not only choose to participate, but that we work together collaboratively in order to build peace within, between, and in service to others and the action planning process is a key component of that,” Soetoro said.

Ceeds of Peace focuses on seven values that are meant to prioritize finding peace within one’s self than an “Action Plan” that is meant to spread that peace to others.

A “Peace Pole” stands in front of the Christ Chapel at Gustavus to show the importance of the tradition to the community.

A recording of Wednesday’s event is available here.

