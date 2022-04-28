Iowa National Guard names Morrison as new 185th ARW Commander

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Iowa National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters announce Col. Sonya Morrison as the next 185th Air Refueling Wing Commander.

Morrison is replacing Col. Mark Muckey who served as 185th Wing Commander since 2018.

Morrison first trained as a helicopter pilot with the Iowa Army National Guard in Waterloo, Iowa. She moved over to the Air National Guard in 2005 training as an F-16 Fighter pilot in Des Moines before coming over to the 185th ARW in Sioux City.

A formal ceremony is being planned for August 2022.

