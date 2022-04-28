Your Photos
Isaac Asuma receives offer from the Gophers

By Duncan Goldberg
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHERRY, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Duncan Goldberg sits down with Cherry basketball star, Isaac Asuma, who just picked up an offer from the home-state Minnesota Gophers.

Isaac is just a sophomore and is already the all-time leading scorer at Cherry High School. He averaged 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists per game this year helping Cherry reach the state tournament for the first time in 25 years.

Isaac holds division one offers from Minnesota, TCU and Hampton.

