Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Le Sueur police release Aqua Shine Car Wash burglary update

KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - Police in Le Sueur have released more photos of the suspected Aqua Shine Car Wash burglars.

The department says the most recent pictures are not the best quality but believe this is one of the same people involved in the early Monday morning burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Le Sueur Police Department at the number you see on your screen or at the 24-hour dispatch line.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

A family is searching for a missing woman from Mankato. Nyawuor James Chuol was reported...
Authorities seek public’s help in search of missing Mankato woman
Authorities say a gas leak lead to an explosion at a rural LeCenter home in February that...
Authorities: Fatal rural Le Center explosion caused by gas line leak
FILE - Republican Sen. Michelle Benson gives a thumbs-up before making her way onto the stage...
Sen. Michelle Benson suspends campaign for governor
Minnesota man charged with murdering father
Minnesota man charged with murdering father
A family is searching for a missing woman from Mankato. Nyawuor James Chuol was reported...
Family searches for missing woman