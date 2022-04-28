Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Man dead following ‘accidental’ shooting in west-central MN

Death investigation graphic
Death investigation graphic(VNL)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE LILLIAN, MINN. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead following a shooting in Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota.

The Sheriff’s Department says it was called to a home in Lake Lillian on Tuesday, April 26 for reports of a gunshot victim.

When authorities arrived, a person on scene said they ‘accidentally’ fired the gun, hitting a 64-year-old man in the head, killing him.

The victim is identified as a 64-year-old man, his name is not yet released.

The case remains under investigation and authorities are not releasing any more information.

Lake Lillian is a small town just southeast of Willmar, MN.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

Waseca County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Langr returned to full duty with the office one year after...
Spaghetti benefit for Deputy Josh Langr
A family is searching for a missing woman from Mankato. Nyawuor James Chuol was reported...
Family searches for missing woman
Minnesota Dept. of Transportation Logo
Spring load restrictions to end in all frost zones
State agents are investigating a fatal shooting by a sheriff’s deputy and Minnesota trooper in...
Agents investigate fatal shooting by officers near Bowlus
Hundreds of female scouts from across the state will be in St. Peter today for the Don’t be a...
Don’t Be A Lady, Be A Legend! Camporee begins today