Mankato West’s Stierlen part of core leadership group

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato West softball team is off to a perfect 5-0 start this season.

Giving the Scarlets a boost on both sides of the ball is senior infielder and pitcher Abbi Stierlen, who is our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

“You know, I’ve had a lot of good players come through and Abbi’s certainly one of them,” head coach Don Krusemark said. “She’s in that same category of one of the best players I’ve ever coached here. She’s not only physically gifted, but she’s mentally tough and she is a grinder. She’s a multi-sport athlete and she will do whatever you want her to do on the softball field.

“She’s not only a corner infielder for us, but she’s a great pitcher for us too,” Krusemark continued. “She’s had a couple of starts already for us this year, beat a good Rochester John Marshall team then beat a good Mankato East team this week too. So, she’s off to a great start this year and I expect nothing less from her.”

At the flip of a switch, the four-year starter can bring the heat in big moments, and there have been plenty of them in recent years. The Mankato West softball team is coming off of two top-three finishes in the state with Stierlen playing a key role in both runs.

“She’s given a lot to the program and she’s obtained a lot and she wants to go out a winner and we’re senior dominated this year and they all have the same mindset,” Krusemark said. “They want to go out and they want to have the highest finish that they can. This group of seniors has finished second, finished third in the state, so there is one more step they want to take and we’re trying to prepare for that.”

The Scarlets are a tight-knit group with noticeable chemistry developed over the years. But Stierlen and the other seniors are the magic behind the team’s winning culture.

“Abbi’s a great player. She’s super nice on and off the field and I think that she’s a great person in general, but softball-wise, I think she does a great job of working hard and going the extra mile for other people, as well as herself,” senior Carly Nelson said. “She always pushes herself and she always keeps a positive attitude about everything too, so I think that’s a great aspect of her.”

“Coming into my freshman year, I was super nervous because we had a really good team,” Stierlen said. “Just filling the role that I needed to fill was obviously important and then just continuing to step up and be a leader now that I’m a senior this year.”

Stielern’s talents in the circle and leadership qualities are why the senior is our Scheels Prep Athlete of the Week.

