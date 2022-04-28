Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mother charged after children found unrestrained in car speeding at 91 mph

A mother was arrested after Florida police say she was speeding at 91 miles per hour with two...
A mother was arrested after Florida police say she was speeding at 91 miles per hour with two unrestrained children in the car.(Volusia County Sheriff's Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A mother in Florida was arrested for speeding at 91 miles per hour while her two young children were unrestrained in the car.

Two deputies stopped the vehicle, which was speeding at 91 miles per hour in a 50 miles per hour zone, in Volusia County, Florida, late Tuesday night.

The two children, ages 2 and 3, were asleep without car seats in the front and back passenger seats, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The driver said she was driving from Leesburg to Daytona Beach and that she had left car seats for her kids in a different vehicle at home because she didn’t want to strap them in while they were asleep, according to the deputies.

The deputies said they told the woman that she and both of her children likely would have died if she had crashed at the speed she was driving. She reportedly said she didn’t plan on crashing.

While deputies were talking with the woman, another adult arrived with car seats to take the toddlers home.

Police charged the woman with child neglect and possession of a Schedule IV substance for Tramadol.

She was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $5,000 bond.

The deputies also issued her citations for speeding, careless driving and three seatbelt violations.

Children under the age of five are required to be fastened in a child seat in the state of Florida.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

WATCH: Minnesota DNR staff stock Duck Lake with northern pike (RAW VIDEO)
Waterville Fisheries staff stocked Duck Lake with 60,000 recently hatched northern pike Friday,...
WATCH: Minnesota DNR staff stock Duck Lake with northern pike
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Kim warns N. Korea would ‘preemptively’ use nuclear weapons
FILE - A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City.
Target Corp. pays $5 million to settle pricing lawsuit
FILE - After two more trades, the busy Minnesota Vikings took Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth...
Vikings draft Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. after more trades