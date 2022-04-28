Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Officials identify Marine who died while swimming in waters off Kaneohe base

File photo of North Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.
File photo of North Beach, Marine Corps Base Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities have identified the Marine who died after being found in waters off Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

Military officials said Private First Class Isaac H. Romero of Minnesota died Sunday afternoon at North Beach at the Kaneohe base while off duty.

Officials said the 22-year-old was swimming until a friend, who was sitting on the beach, was no longer able to see him. The friend called the installation Provost Marshal’s Office at 2 p.m. and first responders arrived on scene shortly after.

Multiple agencies began searching for Romero, who was last seen about 60 meters offshore. He was later found under the surface in shallow water just before 2:50 p.m.

First responders tried to resuscitate him, but Romero was pronounced dead at the hospital just after 3:30 p.m.

Military officials said the day before his death marked one year in the service. Romero was assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 174.

At the time of the incident, Marine Corps Community Services Water Safety Office reported beach conditions were yellow flag with 6 to 12 foot faces and winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour from the east northeast.

An investigation by NCIS and local authorities remains ongoing.

The Commanding Officer of MCBH has ordered an immediate and temporary closure of several beaches across base to conduct a review of beach safety procedures and risk management practices.

Officials said the beaches will remain closed until May 4.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato
Mankato police are searching for a suspect in connection with a series of art supply thefts.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in art supplies theft

Latest News

Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
Minnesota State Mankato students host Mankato’s first ‘Ag in Action’ event
FILE - Authorities arrested six people Wednesday following a drug bust in Mankato.
Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust
Police arrest, charge 6 in connection to drug bust