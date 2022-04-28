Your Photos
Organizers gearing up for third annual Andy Wendinger Memorial Car Show

Organizers are gearing up for the third annual Andy Wendinger Memorial Car Show.
By Marissa Voss
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:35 PM CDT
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Organizers are gearing up for the third annual Andy Wendinger Memorial Car Show.

The car show honors Andy Wendinger who passed away in 2020.

Wendinger loved his 1977 Chevrolet pickup and this show honors that love with trucks, cars and even semis on display for the public to see.

The car show will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at South Central College in North Mankato.

There will be live music, a silent auction and all the proceeds go to automotive education.

“A couple of weeks ago we were able to go into Mankato East and Mankato West and issue them a check for funds that were raised. Actually, have a chance to see the joy on kids’ faces as they get to see the money and actually utilize the money with a toolbox they had purchased with that,” Jon Wendinger said.

This is the first year they have done pre-registration and they already have 40 vehicles registered.

